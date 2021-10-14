Erika Jayne's 'RHOBH' salary may be 'much' higher if she returns: report
Published
Erika Jayne can "demand" a "much" higher salary for "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 12 should she choose to return.Full Article
Published
Erika Jayne can "demand" a "much" higher salary for "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 12 should she choose to return.Full Article
Erika Jayne‘s value is going up! The 50-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is reportedly set to make even more if she..