Chicago Blackhawks president and general manager Stan Bowman has resigned from the franchise following the release of an investigation into the team’s handling of sexual assault allegations. The investigation, which was announced earlier this year, examined allegations that former video coach Bradley Aldrich sexually assaulted a Blackhawks player in 2010, and later a high school […]Full Article
Chicago Blackhawks Part with Longtime Executive Stan Bowman After Sexual Assault Cover Up
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Blackhawks GM Bowman resigns after sexual assault probe
Chicago Blackhawks general manager and president of hockey operations Stan Bowman has resigned after an investigation found he was..
Newsday