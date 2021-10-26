Chicago Blackhawks Part with Longtime Executive Stan Bowman After Sexual Assault Cover Up

Chicago Blackhawks Part with Longtime Executive Stan Bowman After Sexual Assault Cover Up

Mediaite

Published

Chicago Blackhawks president and general manager Stan Bowman has resigned from the franchise following the release of an investigation into the team’s handling of sexual assault allegations. The investigation, which was announced earlier this year, examined allegations that former video coach Bradley Aldrich sexually assaulted a Blackhawks player in 2010, and later a high school […]

Full Article