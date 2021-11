Hyderabad, Actor Anushka Shetty on Sunday announced her latest film, touted as a "new age entertainer", will be helmed by director Mahesh Babu P. The currently untitled movie will be produced by UV Creations, which previously backed Shetty's films like the 2018 thriller "Bhaagamathie" (Telugu-Tamil bilingual) and the 2013 Telugu actioner "Mirchi".