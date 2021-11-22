The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Break Up
Published
Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark's relationship has run its course. The Bachelorette co-host and her fiancé are "no longer a couple," her rep confirms to E! News. A source...Full Article
Published
Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark's relationship has run its course. The Bachelorette co-host and her fiancé are "no longer a couple," her rep confirms to E! News. A source...Full Article
The former couple fell in love and got engaged during Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette
The former ‘Bachelorette’ sparked split rumors after she was seen on multiple occasions without her engagement ring earlier..