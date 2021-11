Salman Khan starrer ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ has hit the screens today and there has been massive buzz about this action flick. Doing his bit to promote Salman Khan’s movie, the actor’s bodyguard Shera recreated an iconic dialogue from ‘Antim’. The video was shared by Salman on Instagram and it captures Shera mouthing Salman’s popular ‘sardar’ dialogue from the movie.