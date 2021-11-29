Jack Dorsey to Announce He Will Be Stepping Down as Twitter CEO: CNBC

Jack Dorsey to Announce He Will Be Stepping Down as Twitter CEO: CNBC

Mediaite

Published

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is expected to step down from his executive role, CNBC reported Monday. Sources told CNBC’s David Faber that Dorsey, a Twitter founder who now serves as its chief executive, is expected to announce he will be stepping down “in the near term.” Faber said he did not have information on who […]

Full Article