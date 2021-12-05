Trump Accidentally Insults People Who Think There Was Widespread Voter Fraud in 2020

Mediaite

Former President Donald Trump seemingly accidentally called anyone who thinks there was widespread voter fraud during the 2020 election “either very stupid, or very corrupt.” In an unfortunate use of a double negative, Trump wrote in a statement on Saturday, “Anybody that doesn’t think there wasn’t massive Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election is […]

