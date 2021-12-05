Former President Donald Trump seemingly accidentally called anyone who thinks there was widespread voter fraud during the 2020 election “either very stupid, or very corrupt.” In an unfortunate use of a double negative, Trump wrote in a statement on Saturday, “Anybody that doesn’t think there wasn’t massive Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election is […]Full Article
Trump Accidentally Insults People Who Think There Was Widespread Voter Fraud in 2020
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Former Chief Of Staff Mark Meadows Cooperating With Jan. 6 Panel
Watch VideoMark Meadows, Donald Trump's former chief of staff, is cooperating with a House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol..
Newsy