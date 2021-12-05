JUST IN: Bob Dole Dies at Age 98

Bob Dole, the 1996 Republican nominee for President, has died at the age of 98. The announcement was made by the official twitter account for the foundation of his wife Elizabeth Dole. “It is with heavy hearts we announce that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep,” the tweet said. “At […]

