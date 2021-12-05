Bob Dole, the 1996 Republican nominee for President, has died at the age of 98. The announcement was made by the official twitter account for the foundation of his wife Elizabeth Dole. “It is with heavy hearts we announce that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep,” the tweet said. “At […]Full Article
JUST IN: Bob Dole Dies at Age 98
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
WWII Hero And Former US Senator Bob Dole Dead At 98
Daily Caller
'At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years'
Advertisement
More coverage
Former US Senate leader and war veteran Bob Dole dies aged 98
Bob Dole, who overcame severe combat wounds to become a senior figure in US politics, has died at the age of 98.
Sky News