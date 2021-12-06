Rep. Devin Nunes will not seek reelection in 2022. He has been staunch ally of former president Donald Trump. And that's where he's headed for his new job.Full Article
BREAKING: Devin Nunes Resigning from Congress to Run Trump’s New Media Company
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
SE Cupp: The likely reason behind Trump's new media company
Bleacher Report AOL
In this week’s episode of “Unfiltered,” SE Cupp discusses President Donald Trump’s reaction to the death of Colin Powell,..