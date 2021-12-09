Katrina & Vicky are officially married

ETimes was the first to report that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are planning to get married in December and we have revealed exclusive details about their wedding venue, Fort Barwara, too! Affirming our exclusive reports, Vicky and Katrina are finally man and wife as their royal Rajasthan wedding has just concluded. The couple tied the knot according to Hindi rituals in the presence of close family and friends. From Bollywood, few celebrities like Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur attended the celebration. This close-knit affair was attended by 120 guests only.