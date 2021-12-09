New York AG Letitia James Ends Bid for Governor as Her Office Seeks to Depose Trump

New York AG Letitia James Ends Bid for Governor as Her Office Seeks to Depose Trump

Mediaite

Published

New York Attorney General Letitia James ended her run for governor on Thursday, and instead announced that she will seek another term as her state’s top law enforcement officer. James on Thursday tweeted a statement in which she said a 2022 candidacy would hinder her ability to continue a number of what she said were […]

Full Article