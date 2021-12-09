New York Attorney General Letitia James ended her run for governor on Thursday, and instead announced that she will seek another term as her state’s top law enforcement officer. James on Thursday tweeted a statement in which she said a 2022 candidacy would hinder her ability to continue a number of what she said were […]Full Article
New York AG Letitia James Ends Bid for Governor as Her Office Seeks to Depose Trump
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
New York Attorney General Letitia James Drops Out Of Governor’s Race
Gothamist
Letitia James in August 2021.
James said she will instead pursue re-election as the state attorney general, citing her..
Advertisement
More coverage
New York Attorney General Seeks Trump's Testimony In Civil Probe
Newsy
Watch VideoNew York's attorney general is seeking former President Donald Trump's testimony in an ongoing investigation into his..
-
New York Attorney General Letitia James Suspends Campaign For Governor, Turns To Re-Election
CBS 2
-
AG Letitia James drops out of NY governor race; seeking re-election
PIX 11
-
Letitia James abandons run for New York governor, will seek re-election as attorney general
Upworthy
-
NY attorney general seeks Trump's testimony in civil probe
SeattlePI.com