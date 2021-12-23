Daunte Wright’s Killer, Kim Potter, Found Guilty

Daunte Wright’s Killer, Kim Potter, Found Guilty

A jury found former police officer Kim Potter guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the deadly shooting of Daunte Wright. She is now only the third police officer to ever be found guilty on charges related to an on-duty death in the state of Minnesota. Kim Potter Found Guilty Of Murdering Daunte Wright After […]

