A jury found former police officer Kim Potter guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the deadly shooting of Daunte Wright. She is now only the third police officer to ever be found guilty on charges related to an on-duty death in the state of Minnesota. Kim Potter Found Guilty Of Murdering Daunte Wright After […]Full Article
Daunte Wright’s Killer, Kim Potter, Found Guilty
SOHH0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Ex-cop Kim Potter found guilty of manslaughter for death of Daunte Wright
NPR
Kim Potter, the ex-police officer who says she mistakenly drew her handgun instead of her Taser during a traffic stop in which she..
-
US court finds police officer Kim Potter guilty over shooting of unarmed Black man Daunte Wright
Deutsche Welle
-
Former officer Kim Potter found guilty of manslaughter in death of Daunte Wright
USATODAY.com
-
Kim Potter, ex-Minnesota officer, found guilty of manslaughter in death of Daunte Wright
Upworthy
-
Former police officer Kim Potter found guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright's death
USATODAY.com
Advertisement
More coverage
-
In racially charged case, ex-officer Kim Potter found guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright death
Sydney Morning Herald
-
MN Cop Kim Potter Found Guilty of Manslaughter in Daunte Wright Shooting
TMZ.com
-
WATCH: The Moment Kim Potter Found Guilty in Killing of Daunte Wright
Mediaite
-
Guilty Verdict In Trial Of Kim Potter, Former Police Officer Who Shot Daunte Wright
cbs4.com