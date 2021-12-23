John Berman, guest-hosting 8 p.m. show Anderson Cooper 360, earned the number 1 spot in CNN’s ratings on Wednesday. Berman drew 734,000 total viewers and 184,000 in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demographic on Wednesday. He placed behind his timeslot rivals Tucker Carlson and Chris Hayes in total viewers, but beat Hayes in the demo. Anderson Cooper’s […]Full Article
Cable News Ratings Wednesday, December 22: John Berman Draws Most Viewers on CNN
