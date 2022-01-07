Jim Jordan Outraged at Kamala Harris for Comparing Capitol Riot to 9/11: ‘Tell That to the Son Whose Dad Was One of the Firefighters’
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) ripped Vice President Kamala Harris‘ “disgusting” comparison of the Capitol riot to the Sept. 11 attacks and Pearl Harbor on Thursday. Fox News’ Sean Hannity questioned Jordan about whether the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack was a “sham” whose “only goal is to bludgeon Trump again with the hopes of purging […]Full Article