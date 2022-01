Tennis fans celebrated Sunday after Rafael Nadal made tennis history in the land down under — capturing his record-setting 21st Grand Slam title with an epic five-set Australian Open victory over Daniil Medvedev. In a classic slugfest which lasted nearly five-and-a-half hours, Nadal topped Medvedev 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 to win his second Australian […]