Rafael Nadal Wins 21st Grand Slam Title At Australian Open

Watch VideoSearching for inspiration when he was down two sets and facing triple break point, with his prospects of winning a record 21st Grand Slam title almost shot, Rafael Nadal thought back to some of his most difficult defeats.
A renowned right-to-the-end competitor, Nadal dug deep in that critical moment and won the next...
Watch VideoSearching for inspiration when he was down two sets and facing triple break point, with his prospects of winning a record 21st Grand Slam title almost shot, Rafael Nadal thought back to some of his most difficult defeats.