Susan Collins appears to have been taken aback by the apparent voting to overturn Roe v. Wade by Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, to the surprise of no one.Full Article
Susan Collins Admits Surprise that Gorsuch and Kavanaugh Bamboozled Her on Roe v. Wade
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Video of Susan Collins Repeatedly Insisting Justice Kavanaugh Won’t Vote to Overturn Roe v. Wade Goes Viral
Mediaite
The senator has gone viral for a compilation of old footage in which she repeatedly insisted Justice Kavanaugh would not vote to..