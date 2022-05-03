Susan Collins Admits Surprise that Gorsuch and Kavanaugh Bamboozled Her on Roe v. Wade

Susan Collins appears to have been taken aback by the apparent voting to overturn Roe v. Wade by Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, to the surprise of no one.

