The Barbz were outraged after getting news that Nicki Minaj would not be a part of Hulu’s EssenceFest live stream. Nicki got on stage to set the record straight. Hulu fumbled their bag after not including Nicki in the Essence festival live stream. The Breakfast Club’s Angela Yee announced to fans, who were outraged since […]Full Article
Nicki Minaj’s Essence Festival Performance Not Streamed On Hulu As Planned
