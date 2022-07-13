Lauren London got real on her experience as a widow on the latest episode of Angie Martinez’s IRL podcast. Angie Martinez took to Instagram to share a snippet of her new podcast’s first episode, “Angie Martinez IRL,” with Lauren London. The clip starts with Angie Martinez stating she was at the service with her kids […]Full Article
Lauren London Opens Up About Life After Nipsey In Angie Martinez’s ‘IRL’ Podcast Snippet
SOHH0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Angie Martinez Launches 'IRL' Podcast With Lauren London As First Guest
Look for guest appearances from Mary J. Blige, Joe Budden and more throughout season one.
HipHopDX