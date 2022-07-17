Rapper Kodak Black arrested on drug charges
The Florida Highway Patrol said in a release that troopers pulled Black over because he was driving a purple SUV with window tints that appeared darker than the legal limitFull Article
US rapper Kodak Black has been arrested during a traffic stop in Florida.
MIAMI (AP) — Rapper Kodak Black was arrested in South Florida on charges of trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a..