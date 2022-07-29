Lil Uzi, Lil Baby, & NLE Choppa Show Support For Kodak Black After Trafficking Case

In a recent Twitter thread, rappers Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, and NLE Choppastated their support for fellow rapper Kodak Black over his drug trafficking case. It’s quite unfortunate that some of the most popular rappers in the game share similar negative experiences with law enforcement. The three rappers all shared support for Kodak Black […]

