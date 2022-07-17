Rapper Kodak Black arrested for drug trafficking, possession in Florida
Rapper Kodak Black was also arrested earlier this year in South Florida on trespassing charges. Prosecutors later declined to proceed with the case.Full Article
US rapper Kodak Black has been arrested during a traffic stop in Florida.
Kodak Black has been arrested and charged with trafficking oxycodone of less than 25 grams and possession of a controlled substance..