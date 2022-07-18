Mike Pence endorsed Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson, pitting himself against former President Donald Trump, whom he served under.Full Article
Mike Pence Endorses Arizona Gubernatorial Candidate, Pitting Himself Against Trump
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
The constantly shrinking Democratic agenda
In today’s edition … Mike Pence endorses in Arizona governor’s race, putting him at odds with Donald Trump … Jury selection..
Washington Post
Howie Hawkins: The Democrats’ Third-Party Massacres – OpEd
The last week of June 2022 brought more strikes against an American democracy already in deep crisis. Democrats blocked access to..
Eurasia Review