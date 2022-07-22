House Freedom Caucus Urges GOP Senators to Oppose ‘Radical Left’ Marriage Equality Bill: Attacking ‘the Norms of Masculinity and Femininity’
Published
The House Freedom Caucus posted a statement Friday which urged Republicans in the Senate to oppose federal protections for same-sex marriage. The House passed the Respect for Marriage Act passed on Tuesday 267 -157. The bill was introduced by Democrats amid fears the Supreme Court might overturn 2015’s decision Obergefell v. Hodges. The landmark ruling […]Full Article