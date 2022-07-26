The Department of Justice is investigating the actions of former President Donald Trump in connection with criminal investigations relating to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection, the Washington Post reported Tuesday evening. Citing “four people familiar with the matter,” the Post said prosecutors questioning witnesses before grand juries have inquired about conversations they’ve had with […]Full Article
BREAKING: DOJ Investigating Trump’s Actions as Part of Jan. 6 Criminal Investigations
