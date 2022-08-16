CNN Contributor Says There Is ‘No Party That Liz Cheney Is Going To Be Welcome In’ After Tuesday’s Primary Ends Her Career
Published
CNN contributor Hillary Rosen predicted Tuesday’s Wyoming Republican primary will effectively end the career of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY). Cheney trails Harriet Hageman, a Trump-backed 2020 election denier, by nearly 30 points in one poll. Polls have shown the Wyoming Republican down big to Hageman, and CNN’s Harry Enten framed the race as follows Sunday: […]Full Article