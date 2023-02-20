The 2023 NBA All-Star Game took place last night at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. The halftime show was dedicated to Nigerian music, and three artists from the country took the stage. Burna Boy was up first, performing “It’s Plenty,” “Last Last,” and “Alone,” followed by Rema, who sang “Calm Down” and “Holiday.” Recent first-time Grammy winner Tems wrapped things up with a medley of some of her songs, including “Crazy Tings” and “Higher.” Watch video of all three performances below.Full Article
Watch Burna Boy, Rema, & Tems Play NBA All-Star Game Halftime
