Yesterday, the New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was hospitalized after being beaten by a group of men at a gym in South Florida. TMZ reports that 6ix9ine was in a sauna at an LA Fitness gym, without security, when several men, apparently unprovoked, attacked him.Full Article
Tekashi 6ix9ine Hospitalized After Being Violently Attacked In LA Fitness Sauna
