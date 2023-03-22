Tekashi 6ix9ine Hospitalized After Being Violently Attacked In LA Fitness Sauna

stereogum

Yesterday, the New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was hospitalized after being beaten by a group of men at a gym in South Florida. TMZ reports that 6ix9ine was in a sauna at an LA Fitness gym, without security, when several men, apparently unprovoked, attacked him.

