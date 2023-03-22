Chris Martin Tells Conan O’Brien Whether Coldplay Is A Democracy And Why He Only Eats One Meal A Day

Chris Martin was recently the guest on a new episode of the Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast, where he talked about eating only one meal a day — a diet inspired by his friend Bruce Springsteen, apparently. “I stopped eating at 4pm, and I learned that from having lunch with Bruce Springsteen,” the Coldplay singer tells O’Brien, adding that he’d been over to the singer’s house, where Springsteen’s wife Patti Scialfa revealed that her husband is “only eating one meal a day.” For more context, Martin had been on a “restrictive diet” but noticed that Springsteen was “in better shape” than him. (For the sake of everyone’s health, please don’t let that “one meal” be bone broth.)