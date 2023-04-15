Watch Blink-182’s Classic Lineup Reunite At Coachella

Coachella 2023 kicked off in the most special way yesterday with Blink-182’s classic lineup — Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus, and Tom DeLonge — performing together for the first time in almost a decade. This reunion has been a long time in the making; last year, the trio announced the reunion, with Tom DeLonge returning to the band after leaving under contentious circumstances in 2015. (Alkaline Trio leader Matt Skiba replaced DeLonge in the interim years.) But yesterday, when the festival posted the weekend’s set times, there was a big surprise: Blink was on the Sahara Tent lineup.