Ramsay Street... here we come - Mischa Barton is set to join Neighbours for the Australian soap's revival.Full Article
The OC star Mischa Barton joins the cast of Neighbours
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Neighbours viewers taken aback as big US star joins cast for reboot
Tamworth Herald
Mischa Barton will join the cast of Neighbours in a new guest role - after the soap was axed from Channel 5.
-
Mischa Barton: Hollywood and The OC star to join rebooted Neighbours
BBC News
-
‘Neighbours’: Mischa Barton Joins New Season Of Australian Soap As Guest Star
Upworthy
-
‘Neighbours’ at Amazon Freevee Casts Mischa Barton
Upworthy
-
Mischa Barton Joins Resurrected Cult Australian Soap ‘Neighbours’ as Guest Star
Upworthy