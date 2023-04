Mischa Barton will appear in the new season of “Neighbours” coming to Amazon Freevee. Barton will guest star in the upcoming season of the long-running Australian soap opera, which was picked up by Freevee back in November. According to her official character description, Barton will play Reece,…



#mischabarton #neighbours #amazonfreevee #barton #australian #withneighbours #jasonherbison #ramsaystreet #reece #oc