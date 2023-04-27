Brittney Griner Gets Emotional Discussing Russian Detainment
Published
The WNBA star spoke to reporters for the first time since her nearly 10-month detainment in Russia on drug-related charges.Full Article
Published
The WNBA star spoke to reporters for the first time since her nearly 10-month detainment in Russia on drug-related charges.Full Article
Brittney Griner Says She’ll , ‘Never Go Overseas to Play Again’.
'People' reports that Griner held a
press..
Brittney Griner shed tears at an emotional news conference Thursday and said she’ll “never go overseas again” to play..