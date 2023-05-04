Prince William Pours A Pint, Meets Public Before King Charles' Coronation
The Prince of Wales appropriately pulled a pint of Kingmaker, a new brew celebrating the coronation of King Charles III.Full Article
ViewBritain hasn't held a coronation for 70 years. This once-in-a-lifetime event will draw thousands of tourists to the capital...
The Prince and Princess of Wales popped into a Soho pub on a walkabout to see preparations for Saturday's big day.