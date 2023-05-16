UK Rapper Slowthai Speaks Out After Being Charged With Rape
Slowthai has appeared in court on two charges of rape stemming from an incident in Oxford. He was bailed out and will appear before crown court next month.Full Article
The 28-year-old rapper from Northampton is expected to appear before Oxford Crown Court next month.