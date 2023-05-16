The rapper Slowthai, real name Tyron Frampton, appeared in court on Tuesday to face two charges of rape, as The Guardian reports. Slowthai appeared virtually at a court in Oxfordshire, charged with oral and vaginal penetration of a woman without her consent, an incident which allegedly took place in Oxford in September 2021.Full Article
Slowthai Charged With Rape In UK Court
