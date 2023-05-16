Slowthai Charged With Rape In UK Court

Slowthai Charged With Rape In UK Court

The rapper Slowthai, real name Tyron Frampton, appeared in court on Tuesday to face two charges of rape, as The Guardian reports. Slowthai appeared virtually at a court in Oxfordshire, charged with oral and vaginal penetration of a woman without her consent, an incident which allegedly took place in Oxford in September 2021.

