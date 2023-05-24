Angela Bassett, who famously portrayed Tina Turner in the 1993 biopic What’s Love Got To Do With It, paid tribute to Turner with a special eulogy on social media. “How do we say farewell to a woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it as a means to help change the world?” Bassett wrote of the “Queen Of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” whose family announced her passing today.Full Article
Angela Bassett Pays Tribute To Tina Turner
