Angela Bassett Pays Tribute To Tina Turner

Angela Bassett Pays Tribute To Tina Turner

stereogum

Published

Angela Bassett, who famously portrayed Tina Turner in the 1993 biopic What’s Love Got To Do With It, paid tribute to Turner with a special eulogy on social media. “How do we say farewell to a woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it as a means to help change the world?” Bassett wrote of the “Queen Of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” whose family announced her passing today.

Full Article