Mark Ronson’s Barbie Soundtrack Has Haim, Dua Lipa, Ice Spice, Tame Impala, Ryan Gosling, & More
Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie has existed as a meme from the moment it was announced, but it’s actually coming out this summer, apparently with the kind of star-studded soundtrack that used to be more of a fixture of the entertainment business. Executive produced by Mark Ronson, Barbie: The Album is coming July 21, the same day the movie hits theaters, and Rolling Stone just reported its lineup.Full Article