Last week, Miley Cyrus made some headlines after saying that she doesn’t want to tour anymore in an interview for the cover of British Vogue. “Singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love,” Cyrus said. “There’s no connection. There’s no safety.” She described playing large shows as “not natural”: “It’s so isolating because if you’re in front of 100,000 people then you are alone.”Full Article
Miley Cyrus Explains Why She Doesn’t Want To Tour Anymore
