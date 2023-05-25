'Carrie' Star Samantha Weinstein Dead At Age 28
Published
The actor was still working and had gone on a belated honeymoon in the weeks before her death.Full Article
Published
The actor was still working and had gone on a belated honeymoon in the weeks before her death.Full Article
Samantha Weinstein, best known for her work on 2013's "Carrie" and "Alias Grace," died from ovarian cancer on May 14,..
The acting world has lost a star. Canadian actress Samantha Weinstein—known for her many roles including appearing in the 2013..