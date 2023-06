Adam Devine gets covered in bright pink ink in the new trailer for his upcoming Netflix series, The Out-Laws. The 39-year-old actor stars with Nina Dobrev, Ellen Barkin and Pierce Brosnan in the show, as well as Michael Rooker, Poorna Jagannathan, Julie Hagerty, Richard Kind, Lil Rel Howery, Blake Anderson, Lauren Lapkus, and Laci Mosley. [...]