Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Europe News > German court rules medieval anti-Semitic sculpture can stay

German court rules medieval anti-Semitic sculpture can stay

SBS Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
A German court has ruled a 700-year-old anti-Semitic sculpture could stay on the exterior of a church in the city of Wittenberg, dismissing a claim by a member of the local Jewish community that it should be removed.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

German court rules medieval anti-Semitic sculpture can stay on church

A German court on Tuesday ruled a 700-year-old anti-Semitic sculpture could stay on the exterior of a church in the city of Wittenberg, dismissing a claim by a...
Reuters

German court rules medieval antisemitic sculpture can stay on church

German court rules medieval antisemitic sculpture can stay on churchThe court case comes amid a national debate in Germany about rising anti-Jewish hate, after an antisemitic gunman killed two people near a synagogue in the...
Jerusalem Post

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OpticalBuddy

David Friedfeld German court rules medieval anti-Semitic sculpture can stay on church. I know this is 1,000 years ago ..... but sti… https://t.co/WuXvXjLibB 1 hour ago

greeenorg

greeen German court rules medieval anti-Semitic sculpture can stay - https://t.co/6x34vfOxd6 3 hours ago

USITA_forum

US-Italy Forum German court rules medieval anti-Semitic sculpture can stay on church https://t.co/a4Mz6qHzBM 3 hours ago

SixieGames

Six🆘 RT @gs314: German court rules medieval anti-Semitic sculpture can stay on church “The sculpture in its current context has neither an insu… 3 hours ago

gs314

Gary Swergold German court rules medieval anti-Semitic sculpture can stay on church “The sculpture in its current context has ne… https://t.co/QZm9vr6c4H 3 hours ago

mkaplanvcg

Mike Kaplan German court rules medieval anti-Semitic sculpture can stay on church https://t.co/BSyLcMfBOv via @Yahoo 4 hours ago

mkaplanvcg

Mike Kaplan German court rules medieval anti-Semitic sculpture can stay on church https://t.co/qkFfvpsCIv 4 hours ago

trueinfosekker

Adamo RT @AviBenlolo: Simply shameful: "German court rules medieval anti-Semitic sculpture can stay on church". If sculpture targeted any other g… 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.