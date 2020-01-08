Global  

NATO Iraq training mission could grow under new plan

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
A NATO-led training mission in Iraq could get hundreds of new soldiers under new plans to be discussed by lawmakers. Trump called on NATO to do more in the Middle East after a US drone strike killed a top Iran general.
Recent related news from verified sources

NATO agrees to expand Iraq training mission, Stoltenberg says

NATO defense ministers agreed on Wednesday to expand the Western alliance's training mission in Iraq, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said, responding to...
Reuters

NATO to expand Iraq training mission in response to Trump

NATO defense ministers agreed on Wednesday to expand the Western alliance's training mission in Iraq, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said, responding to...
Reuters

