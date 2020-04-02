Wimbledon cancelled for first time since WWII over coronavirus

Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

The Wimbledon championships were cancelled for the first time since World War Two on Wednesday as the coronavirus pandemic struck another blue-ribbon sports event off the calendar and wiped out the entire tennis grasscourt season. 👓 View full article



