Wimbledon cancelled for first time since WWII over coronavirus
Thursday, 2 April 2020 () The Wimbledon championships were cancelled for the first time since World War Two on Wednesday as the coronavirus pandemic struck another blue-ribbon sports event off the calendar and wiped out the entire tennis grasscourt season.
Wimbledon Will Reportedly Be Canceled The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (AELTC) issued a statement last week. AELTC, via statement According to CNN, the AELTC will hold a meeting on Wednesday to determine the tournament's fate. According to Reuters, German Tennis Federation Vice President...
