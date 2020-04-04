Spain reports second consecutive drop in daily coronavirus deaths

Global  

France 24 Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
The daily pace of new coronavirus infections and deaths in Spain slowed again on Saturday as Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was expected to announce a new extension to lockdown measures that have confined most Spaniards to their homes for three weeks.
News video: Spain overtakes Italy in virus cases, though death rate slows

 Spain is now second in the number of coronavirus infections only to the United States.

