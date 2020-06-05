Videos: US Police Pepper Spray Protesters by White House Trying to Pull Down Andrew Jackson Statue

Esper's Split With Trump Over Sending US Troops To Kill Protests Put Him In Hot Water
When US Defense Secretary Mark Esper publicly split with President Donald Trump amid nationwide protests, he was gambling with his career.
Business Insider reports Trump was furious with Esper for not..
Street Near White House Renamed 'Black Lives Matter Plaza'
Street Near
White House Renamed
'Black Lives Matter Plaza' The order was made by Mayor Muriel Bowser,
who also had a 50-foot "BLACK LIVES MATTER"
mural made near Lafayette Park. According to NBC..
A Minute of Kindness: Man Shelters Black Lives Matter Protesters From Police
Rahul Dubey sheltered nearly 70 anti-racism protesters in his D.C. home when police began pepper spraying the crowd which had marched from the White House in honour of George Floyd. Dubey kept the..