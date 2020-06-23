Trump threatens to imprison protesters after group tried to pull down statue of Andrew Jackson ... Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

WASHINGTON -- Anti-racism protesters tried to pull down a monument of WASHINGTON -- Anti-racism protesters tried to pull down a monument of Andrew Jackson , the seventh president of the United States, in a park near the White House on Monday night before police intervened. Scores of protesters broke through a fence surrounding the 168-year-old bronze equestrian statue at the center of Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C. They climbed atop the sculpture and tied ropes... 👓 View full article

