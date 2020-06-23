Global  

WorldNews Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Trump threatens to imprison protesters after group tried to pull down statue of Andrew Jackson ...WASHINGTON -- Anti-racism protesters tried to pull down a monument of Andrew Jackson, the seventh president of the United States, in a park near the White House on Monday night before police intervened. Scores of protesters broke through a fence surrounding the 168-year-old bronze equestrian statue at the center of Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C. They climbed atop the sculpture and tied ropes...
Video credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: DC police, protesters clash after trying to tear down Andrew Jackson statue

DC police, protesters clash after trying to tear down Andrew Jackson statue 02:11

 A day of protests in the nation's capital grew tense Monday after protesters attempted to topple and take down a statue of President Andrew Jackson, which is located in Lafayette Square, Washington, D.C. (June 22). Police intervened with pepper spray and a bicycle barricade as chants of “Hey,...

