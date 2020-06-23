Global  

Live updates: Seattle to end CHOP zone; funeral to be held for Rayshard Brooks; Trump vows order after Andrew Jackson statue targeted

Delawareonline Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
As Seattle ends its CHOP zone, protesters in Washington, D.C., tried to take down the Andrew Jackson statue. Latest news and updates.
 
DC police, protesters clash after trying to tear down Andrew Jackson statue

DC police, protesters clash after trying to tear down Andrew Jackson statue

 A day of protests in the nation's capital grew tense Monday after protesters attempted to topple and take down a statue of President Andrew Jackson, which is located in Lafayette Square, Washington, D.C. (June 22). Police intervened with pepper spray and a bicycle barricade as chants of “Hey,...

