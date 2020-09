You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Winston Churchill statue in London defaced by Extinction Rebellion protester facing charges



A climate change activist was arrested on the final day of Extinction Rebellion's ten-day "Autumn Uprising" after causing criminal damage to the Winston Churchill statue that stands in Parliament.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:15 Published 4 hours ago Extinction Rebellion protesters strip off and glue their hands to H&M shop window in London



Several activists from Extinction Rebellion stripped off their clothes and glued their hands to the shop window of an H&M store on Oxford Street in central London on Wednesday (September 9). The.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:47 Published 1 day ago Extinction Rebellion try to block Prime Minister's motorcade from reaching Parliament



Protesters were arrested after gluing themselves to a road in central London,aiming to disrupt the Prime Minister's journey to Parliament for PMQs. Atleast three people were arrested, including Will,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43 Published 1 day ago

Related news from verified sources UK police charge 51 over Extinction Rebellion protest London (AFP) Sept 7, 2020 British police have charged 51 people after a protest by Extinction Rebellion outside a printing works that caused delays to the...

Energy Daily 3 days ago





