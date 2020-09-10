UK police charge 51 over Extinction Rebellion protest Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

London (AFP) Sept 7, 2020



British police have charged 51 people after a protest by Extinction Rebellion outside a printing works that caused delays to the deliveries of several national newspapers. Hertfordshire Police said the protesters were all charged with obstruction of the highway after the protest in Waltham Cross, north of London, on Friday night. One woman was remanded in custody to appear in court on Mo London (AFP) Sept 7, 2020British police have charged 51 people after a protest by Extinction Rebellion outside a printing works that caused delays to the deliveries of several national newspapers. Hertfordshire Police said the protesters were all charged with obstruction of the highway after the protest in Waltham Cross, north of London, on Friday night. One woman was remanded in custody to appear in court on Mo 👓 View full article

